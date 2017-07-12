Twelve Manitobans to Receive Order of Manitoba

The Lieutenant-Governor of Manitoba will invest twelve Manitobans into the Order of Manitoba at a special ceremony held at the Legislative Building Thursday.

The province’s highest honour, the Order of Manitoba recognizes Manitobans who have enriched the social, cultural or economic well-being of the province and its residents.

“It is my honour and privilege to preside over the induction of these 12 exceptional Manitobans and recognize the many gifts they have given to this province, to the country and to the world,” Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon said in a media release Tuesday. “As we celebrate Canada’s 150 together, I am especially proud and confident the leadership and passion of these men and women will inspire others to continue building an even greater Manitoba–and Canada–for the next 150 years and beyond.”

Those to be invested this year include Marlene Bertrand, who has been instrumental in shaping public policy and program responses to family violence; Manitoba actor, Doreen Brownstone; chair Winnipeg’s Point Douglas Residents Committee and long-time community activist, Sel Burrows; entrepreneur and philanthropist, Phillip R Ens; former Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, David Angus; Anne Lindsey, who has dedicated her life’s work to environmental sustainability and social justice; Lisa Meeches, a highly-respected TV and film producer and driving force behind the success of the annual Manito Ahbee Festival; physician, former politician, and leader in the Manitoba Filipino community, Dr. Rey D. Pagtakhan; award-winning physicist and one world’s leading theoretical cosmologists, Dr. Phillip James (Jim) Peebles; long-time sports journalist, Robert (Bob) Picken; former Winnipeg Blue Bomber and educator, Paul Robson; and Beverly Suek, founder of Women’s Housing Initiative Manitoba.

Once invested, members are entitled to use the initials O.M. after their names for life and will have their names placed on permanent display in the Legislative Building.

