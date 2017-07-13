Dolly Parton Program to Bring Free Books to Kids in Point Douglas

Dolly Parton is bringing books to kids in Winnipeg’s Point Douglas neighbourhood.

The Dollywood Foundation of Canada announced Thursday a chapter of the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program—which provides free books to children to encourage reading and language skills—has been set up to bring books to kids living in Point Douglas.

“I’m just delighted that the good people in the Point Douglas area in Winnipeg have launched the Imagination Library program,” said Parton in a release. “Thanks to the Winnipeg Foundation and other sponsors, close to 3,000 children will be able build their own libraries and immerse themselves in the magic of reading.

“Literacy opens so many doors throughout life and I’m incredibly proud that the Imagination Library program will be helping the children to learn more and dream more.”

A sample of the books will be on display for viewing at Neechi Commons Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Point Douglas is the 93rd Imagination Library in MB to join a growing number of Canadian communities taking part in the Imagination Library program, according to the release.

Each month registered children receive free books that are carefully selected by a group of experts in education, child development and early childhood literacy, ensuring that the content they read and the illustrations in the books are supporting them appropriately at every stage of their development.

Started in the U.S. by Dolly Parton in 1996 in her native Tennessee, the Imagination Library expanded and is currently benefiting more than a million children per month.

For more information go to imaginationlibrary.com.

–Staff

