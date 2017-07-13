House Fire Kills Manitoba Woman

Police are investigating a fatal house fire early Thursday in Birch River.

Swan River RCMP say the home was fully engulfed in flames and the local fire department was battling the blaze when they were called to the scene around 2 a.m.

A 29-year-old woman and lone resident of the home was found dead inside after the fire was put out.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is assisting with the ongoing investigation and RCMP have not released the cause of the fire.

Birch River is 520 km northwest of Winnipeg.

–Staff

