Man Left Stranded Outside City after Online Date Turns into Violent Robbery

Police have made a second arrest in a kidnapping and assault case that saw a man left beaten, stabbed, and robbed on the outskirts of Winnipeg after meeting a date he’d met online last summer.

Police say the 30-year-old victim had arranged a date using a popular online dating website. When he arrived at the pre-arranged residence a man and a woman were present, and a short time later a second man showed up and began attacking the victim.

The victim was stabbed once in the lower body during the assault and robbed of personal items including his car keys. Police say one of the accused then went to withdraw cash from the victim’s bank account while others continued the assault.

The man was then forced into his own vehicle and taken to the north Perimeter Highway where his vehicle was driven into a ditch causing extensive damage. The suspects fled, leaving the man behind.

The injured man was able to flag down a passing motorist who drove him to a Winnipeg hospital.

A 17-year-old female was arrested a short time later and charged with a long list of offences including robbery, assault with a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, forcible confinement, and kidnapping.

On Wednesday police arrested a second suspect, Joseph Bernard Richard, 20, of Winnipeg.

Richard is facing numerous charges including robbery, kidnapping, forcible confinement, disguise with intent, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit are continuing their investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

–Staff

