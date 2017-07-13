Man Turns Himself in to Police in Windsor Park Shooting

A Winnipeg man has turned himself in to police in connection to a shooting that sent a man in hospital earlier this year in Windsor Park.

Police were called to the first 100 block of Agate bay around 2:45 a.m. May 9 where a 31-year-old man was found shot in the lower body. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

An adult male turned himself in to police Wednesday.

Brent Joseph Nolette, 27, is charged with aggravated assault and a number of firearm related offences.

The Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

