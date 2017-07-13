Mayor Bowman Announces Mayor’s Scholarship Winners

Five graduating Winnipeg high school students were awarded the Mayor’s Scholarship for Community Leadership at a special ceremony held at city hall Thursday morning.

Each of the five scholarship winners received a $1,000 scholarship to recognize their dedication to making their community a better place to live, according to a release from the mayor’s office.

“I’m excited to be able to recognize these young students for their efforts at making their community and our city a better place to live,” said Mayor Brian Bowman, in the release. “This is the second year this scholarship has been awarded, and it’s an honour to be able to recognize the efforts of these students and also provide them support towards higher education.

“These students set a great leadership example for others across our community.”

This year’s scholarship winners are:

Nathan Dueck

Co-President of Westgate Mennonite Collegiate Senior Council and Westgate Mennonite Collegiate Gay Straight Alliance

Member of Millennium Library Youth Advisory Council

Organized fundraiser for Syrian refugees

Volunteer camp instructor and life guard

Attending Canadian Mennonite University in the fall with goal of attending law school

Juanita Garcia

Numerous volunteer work including: hosting Syrian refugee family, working with special needs children, meet me at the “Bell Tower”, Folklorama guide, distributing food hampers

Organized Public-Way of the Cross in her school

Mary’s Academy graduate attending University of Manitoba (Psychology) with goal of entering Medicine

Marianna Pozdirca

Co-chair her school’s Youth Philanthropy program with Wpg Foundation

Started Friends Around the World Club to help Canadians and newcomers become friends;

City Hall page

Led paper reduction initiative in River East Transcona School Division

Miles Macdonell graduate attending University of Manitoba with goal of entering Pharmacy

Kidega Sabil

Volunteer with Living Bible Explorers (LBE), Siloam Mission, Turtle Island Community Centre; led youth groups with LBE

Member of Winnipeg School Division student advisory committee

Theater with Community Action troup, in seven plays on youth issues including bullying and mental health

RB Russell graduate attending University of Winnipeg studying Theatre

Mirha Zohair

Volunteer with Manitoba Islamic Association, mosque tour guide, and taught Muslim Children of North America classes

Participated in Canadian Roots Exchange Voices of Reconciliation and is a Big Sister

Fort Richmond Collegiate Youth Philanthropy Chair

Fort Richmond Collegiate graduate attending University of Manitoba with goal of entering medicine or law

The recipients were chosen by an independent panel consisting of members from Boys & Girls Clubs, Volunteer Manitoba, the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, and the Citizen Equity Committee.

–Staff

