Mayor Bowman Announces Mayor’s Scholarship Winners

Five graduating Winnipeg high school students were awarded the Mayor’s Scholarship for Community Leadership at a special ceremony held at city hall Thursday morning.
Each of the five scholarship winners received a $1,000 scholarship to recognize their dedication to making their community a better place to live, according to a release from the mayor’s office.
“I’m excited to be able to recognize these young students for their efforts at making their community and our city a better place to live,” said Mayor Brian Bowman, in the release. “This is the second year this scholarship has been awarded, and it’s an honour to be able to recognize the efforts of these students and also provide them support towards higher education.
“These students set a great leadership example for others across our community.”
This year’s scholarship winners are:
Nathan Dueck
- Co-President of Westgate Mennonite Collegiate Senior Council and Westgate Mennonite Collegiate Gay Straight Alliance
- Member of Millennium Library Youth Advisory Council
- Organized fundraiser for Syrian refugees
- Volunteer camp instructor and life guard
- Attending Canadian Mennonite University in the fall with goal of attending law school
Juanita Garcia
- Numerous volunteer work including: hosting Syrian refugee family, working with special needs children, meet me at the “Bell Tower”, Folklorama guide, distributing food hampers
- Organized Public-Way of the Cross in her school
- Mary’s Academy graduate attending University of Manitoba (Psychology) with goal of entering Medicine
Marianna Pozdirca
- Co-chair her school’s Youth Philanthropy program with Wpg Foundation
- Started Friends Around the World Club to help Canadians and newcomers become friends;
- City Hall page
- Led paper reduction initiative in River East Transcona School Division
- Miles Macdonell graduate attending University of Manitoba with goal of entering Pharmacy
Kidega Sabil
- Volunteer with Living Bible Explorers (LBE), Siloam Mission, Turtle Island Community Centre; led youth groups with LBE
- Member of Winnipeg School Division student advisory committee
- Theater with Community Action troup, in seven plays on youth issues including bullying and mental health
- RB Russell graduate attending University of Winnipeg studying Theatre
Mirha Zohair
- Volunteer with Manitoba Islamic Association, mosque tour guide, and taught Muslim Children of North America classes
- Participated in Canadian Roots Exchange Voices of Reconciliation and is a Big Sister
- Fort Richmond Collegiate Youth Philanthropy Chair
- Fort Richmond Collegiate graduate attending University of Manitoba with goal of entering medicine or law
The recipients were chosen by an independent panel consisting of members from Boys & Girls Clubs, Volunteer Manitoba, the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, and the Citizen Equity Committee.
–Staff