Woman Attacked While Jogging in River Heights

Police are warning the public after a man tried to assault a woman while she was out for an early evening jog in River Heights Wednesday.

The woman was jogging near the corner of Lindsay Street and Corydon Avenue around 6:45 p.m. when a man approached and made a motion as if he was asking for the time.

The woman told the man the time and continued jogging but noticed the suspect was still following her. The man then grabbed the victim and tried to assault her. After a brief struggle the woman was able to get away from her attacker and fled with minor injuries.

The suspect is an indigenous male in his late 20’s to early 30’s, with short black hair described as shorter on the sides and longer on the top. He is 5’9” tall with an athletic build, roughly 190-200 lbs., and was wearing a dark blue shirt with a white stripe down the side, dark pants, and dark runners. He was also wearing sunglasses, a silver chain, and was wearing a square electronic watch at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

–Staff

