Workers to Picket at Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport

Unionized Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) employees will picket outside Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport Friday as contract negotiations head into mediation starting next week.

A media advisory sent out by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) Thursday says the demonstration will start at noon and is being held to protest contracting out and to show support for the bargaining team as they head into mediation.

The two sides are scheduled to meet with a federally appointed mediator next week in a final attempt to reach a tentative agreement and avert strike action.

Negotiations began in October 2016 and the union would be in a position to strike as of 12:01 a.m. on July 22.

Approximately 150 employees—including duty managers, administrative workers, various tradespersons, IT workers, airfield maintenance, and labourers—are represented by the PSAC and the Union of Canadian Transportation Employees (a component of the PSAC).

–Staff

