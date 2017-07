The off-ramp from eastbound Bishop Grandin Boulevard to southbound Pembina Highway will be temporarily closed this weekend.

The closure is in effect at 8 p.m. tonight until 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 for ongoing construction for the Southwest Rapid Transitway (Stage 2) overpass structure.

Pedestrian sidewalk access will be maintained while work is underway. Motorists should allow additional time to get to their destinations, and use alternate routes.

— Staff

