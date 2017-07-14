Police Don’t Know Identity of Woman Found Injured on Main Street or Cause of Injuries

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman found injured and unresponsive in the middle of the road on Main Street early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Main Street and Powers Avenue around 1:40 a.m. where the woman was found in the roadway.

The woman was transported to hospital where she remains in critical, but stable condition.

Police are not sure exactly how the woman was injured, but say preliminary evidence does not suggest she was hit by a vehicle.

Police do not know the woman’s name and are asking for the public’s help in identifying her.

She is described as indigenous in appearance and approximately 25-years-of age. She’s 5’2” tall, with a slim build, and wavy brown coloured hair in a bun. The woman has ‘Marcus’ tattooed in script on her left inner forearm.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the possible identity of the victim, is asked to call investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

