Several Charged in Canada Day Stabbings in Downtown Winnipeg

Police have charged seven people and are looking for two more after several people were stabbed when a large fight broke out in the streets of downtown Winnipeg during Canada Day celebrations.

Police were called to the brawl near the corner of Smith Street and St. Mary Avenue shortly after midnight July 2.

A 22-year-old man has recovered after initially being rushed from the scene to hospital in critical condition suffering from stab wounds. Police say 27-year-old man, 26-year-old man, and two other adult males were each also treated for stab wounds and released in connection to the fight.

Police announced seven arrests Friday.

Evan Ryan Bettles, 26, Anthony Evaristo Gonzales, 27, Jonathon Paul Ortiz, 23, along with a 23-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, and a 27-year-old man are all each facing charges.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit say they are looking for two additional suspects as well.

Detectives are also hoping to locate the occupants of a late model Nissan Rouge, dark grey or silver in colour that was directly in the vicinity during the fight.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-986-6219.

