Spence Street Brightens with Newest West End Mural

The latest mural to brighten up Winnipeg’s West End was revealed Thursday, adding new colours to the south wall of 555 Spence Street.

Woven Together is a piece created by student artists Annie Beach and Brianna Wentz, who were helped by local children and youth to create a quilt and a cropped version of a West End map.

“There is a story to every mural and this one represents our community so well. The location will become part of the regular West End BIZ mural tour route,” said Gloria Cardwell-Hoeppner, West End BIZ executive director.

The students say their hopes is that if a new or long-time member of the community ever feels lost or isolated, they can see this mural, identify a familiar pattern, or phrase and feel welcome and accepted.

This is the first of two new murals to be introduced this summer by both students for the West End BIZ. The next mural, sponsored by Canada 150, is currently underway and will be revealed on August 22.

