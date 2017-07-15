Man Assaulted, Robbed in Crescentwood

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man in his seventies was robbed and assaulted in the Crescentwood neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was working near Grosvenor Avenue and Wentworth Street around 2:15 a.m. when he was confronted by two male suspects who demanded his personal property.

The suspects hit the man over the head with a weapon, causing serious injuries, and made off with the victim’s property including his vehicle. The man was treated in hospital and is now in stable condition.

The man’s vehicle, a 2009 Dodge Caravan, light grey in colour, with Manitoba licence HGK 236, has not been located.

The suspects are both white males in their late teens; one is described as having a stocky build, and the other a thinner build.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stopper at 204-786-TIPS.

