Intersection of Mountain Avenue and McPhillips Street Closing

WINNIPEG — Traffic in the area of Mountain Avenue and McPhillips Street will be interrupted this weekend for sewer work.

Effective at 6 p.m. tonight until Sunday, July 16, the intersection will be closed to motorists.

Traffic travelling in both directions on Mountain Avenue will be directed to turn right onto McPhillips Street. There will be no through traffic or left turns allowed in either direction from Mountain Avenue onto McPhillips Street.

Traffic travelling in both directions on McPhillips Street will have the option to travel through the intersection or turn right onto Mountain Avenue. Traffic will not be able to turn left onto Mountain Avenue from McPhillips Street in either direction.

The city says pedestrian sidewalk access will be maintained during the closure and Winnipeg Transit will not be affected.

— Staff

Comments

comments