Four Seriously Injured in Fiery Crash in Brooklands

Winnipeg police are saying very little about a fiery crash in the Brooklands neighbourhood Saturday night that is now being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit.

Police and emergency crews were called to the scene near the corner of Gallaher Avenue and Midmar Street around 11:15 p.m. where media reports say a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and caught fire.

Four people were treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and said early Sunday no other details were available.

