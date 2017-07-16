Winnipeg Police Make Arrest in West Alexander Shooting

Winnipeg police have made an arrest a after a man was shot in the West Alexander neighbourhood last weekend.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot to his upper body in the first 100 block of Isabel Street around 6:30 a.m. July 8. The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable condition.

After an investigation by detectives from the Major Crimes Unit, police arrested Arnold Isaac Daniels, 20, Saturday.

Daniels is facing several charges including armed robbery with a firearm, and discharging a firearm with intent and has been detained in custody.

