City of Winnipeg Unveils Improvements at Weston Park

Weston Park has gotten a makeover.

The city unveiled $312,000 of new amenities at the park at 299 Lock St. in the Weston neighbourhood Monday morning.

“The city’s investment in Weston Park will help make the playground a destination for families in the area,” said Mike Pagtakhan, chair of the city’s Standing Policy Committee on Protection, Community Services and Parks, in a release. “Access to modern park amenities is key to helping kids and youth stay active and fit. I encourage area residents to visit the park this summer and enjoy everything it has to offer.”

The improved playground features new play equipment for 2-5 and 5-12 year-olds, new swings, new official sized half-court basketball court complete with acrylic line painting and surfacing, new pathways, new fencing, new benches, picnic tables, waste receptacles, and improved sightlines, according to the city.

“This very important park and playground located right in the heart of Weston will be enjoyed by hundreds of kids who live in the area, many of them who are new Canadians,” said St. James-Brooklands-Weston councillor, Scott Gillingham, in the release. “The makeover to this playground will benefit and serve the community well for many years to come.”

Funding for the work came from the 2016 and 2017 Parks and Recreation Enhancement Capital Program.

–Staff

Comments

comments