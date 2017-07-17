Cyclist Seriously Injured in Crash on St. Mary Avenue, Road Closed Through Rush Hour

Police are warning drivers to avoid St. Mary Avenue throughout the rush hour while police investigate after a cyclist was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured in the area Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash at the corner of St. Mary Avenue and Carlton Street around 4:10 p.m.

Police say the cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Al four westbound lanes of St. Mary Avenue will be closed to traffic throughout the rush hour while police investigate the crash.

Police advise motorists to plan alternate routes.

