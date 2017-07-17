Man’s Death at Main Street Hotel a Homicide: Winnipeg Police

Winnipeg police are investigating a man’s death at a Main Street hotel Sunday night as a homicide.

Police and emergency services were called to the Manwin Hotel at 655 Main St. around 10:30 p.m. where an injured man had been found in the front entrance of the hotel.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the man’s name or age, or said how he was injured, but do say the investigation is being led by detectives from the Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

