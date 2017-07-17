Province Invests $375,000 for Upgrades at Brandon’s Keystone Centre

The Manitoba Government is giving Brandon’s Keystone Centre $375,000 to help with capital upgrades.

Indigenous and Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke and Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler announced the funding Monday.

“The Keystone Centre is a significant part of the city of Brandon and the local economy,” said Clarke in a release. “We are investing in this facility to ensure it will continue to serve residents, businesses and visitors to the Westman region for years to come.”

The Keystone Centre will receive $375,000 for capital upgrades in the 2017-18 fiscal year, in addition to a $375,000 operating grant, for a total of $750,000 from the province.

“From one of our funding partners, we’re grateful for any contribution we receive to help with the ongoing Keystone capital needs,” said Shawn Berry, board chair, Keystone Centre, in the province’s release. “We are hopeful this is a first step in long-term capital infrastructure funding for the Keystone Centre.”

Since 2005, the Manitoba government has provided over $9 million in capital funding directly to the Keystone Centre, with an additional $2.5 million for renovations and upgrades for hosting the 2010 Memorial Cup.

The Keystone Centre is located on 90 acres in the city of Brandon and offers 540,000 square feet of multi-use space. It hosts more than 1,500 events annually.

