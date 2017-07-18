Bomb Caused Fiery Crash in Brooklands: Winnipeg Police

Winnipeg police now say a fiery crash in the Brooklands neighbourhood last week that left four people seriously burned was caused when a bomb accidentally blew up inside the vehicle before the crash.

Police and emergency personnel were called to the scene near the corner of Gallagher Avenue and Midmar Street around 11:15 p.m. July 15 where initial reports said a truck had gone up into flames after crashing into a fire hydrant.

The occupants of the truck, two men, aged 27 and 22, a 20-year-old woman, and 17-year-old male youth were all injured and rushed to hospital.

The 27-year-old man and the 20-year-old woman were transported in critical condition.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Unit, with the assistance of members of the Bomb Unit and the Forensic Services Unit, have determined an explosion occurred within the cab of the truck immediately prior to the collision. Police say the explosion appears to have come from an Improvised Explosive Device that was detonated accidentally.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the Major Crimes Unit at 204986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

–Staff

Comments

comments