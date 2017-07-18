Man Killed in Rollover near Rossburn

Police are investigating after a pickup truck rolled over near Rossburn Monday, killing one passenger.

Prairie Mountain RCMP were called to the single-vehicle crash on a gravel road roughly half a kilometer east of Provincial Road 264, northeast of Rossburn around 12:40 p.m.

Police say the pickup truck was heading eastbound when lost control on the gravel road and rolled.

There were four men in the truck at the time, and the front passenger, a 36-year-old man from Russell, was ejected and killed at the scene. Another passenger received minor injuries, and the driver and remaining passenger were uninjured.

Alcohol is not considered to be a factor, but the deceased was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

–Staff

