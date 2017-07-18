Pedestrian Killed in Downtown Winnipeg Crash

A woman is dead following a crash that snarled rush hour traffic in downtown Winnipeg Monday.

Police originally said a cyclist had been hit in the crash that happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the corner of St. Mary Avenue and Carlton Street, but now say it was two pedestrians, a man and a woman, who were struck.

The driver and male pedestrian were treated and released from hospital, but the woman died from her injuries.

The Winnipeg Police Service Central Traffic Unit are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6271.

–Staff

