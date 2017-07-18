Police Identify Homicide Victim Found at Main Street Hotel

Police have identified the man who died after being found injured at a Main Street hotel Sunday night.

Police and emergency services were called to the Manwin Hotel at 655 Main St. around 10:30 p.m. where an injured man had been found in the front entrance of the hotel.

Police say John Blaine Flett, 50, was pronounced dead at hospital.

Police have not said how Flett was injured, but do say the investigation is led by the Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

