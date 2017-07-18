Province Makes Appointments to Boards of Three Insurance Councils

The Manitoba government has appointed or reappointed seven members to the boards of three insurance councils that operate under the auspices of the Insurance Council of Manitoba (ICM), Finance Minister Cameron Friesen announced today.

“The Insurance Council of Manitoba and its member councils perform a critical role by regulating licensees that sell insurance products,” said Friesen, in a release. “This protects Manitoba consumers and ensures agents, brokers and adjusters act ethically, and with integrity and competence.”

The three insurance councils include the General Insurance Council (GIC) that is responsible for making decisions related to general insurance agents that sell property and casualty policies, such as homeowners, tenants, commercial and auto policies; the Life Insurance Council (LIC), which is responsible for making decisions respecting the licence for agents who sell life insurance and accident and sickness policies; and the Insurance Adjusters Council (IAC) that is responsible for making licensing decisions related to independent insurance adjusters.

The appointments and reappointments include:

• Harvey Armstrong of Dauphin was reappointed as a General Insurance Council board member. Armstrong owns and operates the Dauphin Super 8 Motel, and he previously had a 27-year career with United Grain Growers.

• Irwin Kumka of St. Andrews was appointed to the board of the General Insurance Council. Kumka is vice-president, trustee services/special lines at Gallagher Lambert Group, and he is a certified risk manager, with extensive involvement with the Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba.

• Richard Fillion of Winnipeg was reappointed to the board of the Life Insurance Council. Fillion is a certified financial planner and is currently a financial advisor with Rest Assured Financial Solutions Ltd. He previously owned and operated his own tax consulting business.

• Gary McPherson of Winnipeg was reappointed to the board of the Life Insurance Council. McPherson is a former RCMP superintendent who retired in 2002 after 35 years of service, having worked in seven provinces and also overseas.

• Andy Anderson of Niverville was appointed to the board of the Life Insurance Council. Anderson is a general insurance and life insurance broker, who has worked at Rempel Insurance Brokers since 1991. He previously operated a family hog and grain farm, and has served on several local boards.

• Robert Filuk of Winnipeg was reappointed to the board of the Insurance Adjusters Council. Filuk was a senior partner at Sill Struber Fiske and Company Chartered Accountants from 1964 to 1998, and he is a current member of the Insurance Adjusters Council.

• Mark James of Winnipeg was reappointed to the board of the Insurance Adjusters Council. Since 2014, James has worked as an account executive with Aon Risk Solutions. He also worked as an independent insurance adjuster from 2003 to 2014, and he has served on the Insurance Adjusters Council since 2014.

The minister thanked all outgoing members for their service.

