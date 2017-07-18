Province Opens Child-Care Centre in Northeast Winnipeg

The Province of Manitoba has opened a new child-care centre in northeast Winnipeg.

The Laugh ‘N’ Learn Early Learning Centre officially opened Tuesday at Donwood Elementary School.

“School-based early learning centres are a great way to help our children prepare for kindergarten and further learning,” said Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart, in a release. “Centres like Laugh ‘N’ Learn make the most of existing school infrastructure, such as gyms and playgrounds, year-round.”

The new stand-alone 6,000-sq.-ft. centre can accommodate 20 infants and 54 pre-school aged children, for a total of 74 spaces, according to the province.

The Manitoba government provided $2.4 million for the construction of the new centre.

Donwood School is a Kindergarten to Grade 5 school built in 1970 and the facility’s child-care centre was formerly located in a modular classroom.

“We’d like to thank the Manitoba government for providing the necessary funding and support for the new facility that houses the Laugh ‘N’ Learn Early Learning Centre in River East Transcona School Division,” said Colleen Carswell, board of trustees chair of the River East Transcona School Division, in the provincial release. “Child-care spaces are at a premium and we appreciate the government’s continued support to address this important issue.

“Having quality child care within close proximity to schools within our community is important to our families.”

