Update: Two Men in Custody Following Stand-off in Portage la Prairie

A report of a suspicious man with a gun led to some tense moments in central Manitoba early Tuesday.

Mounties in Portage la Prairie say they were called to a home in the community shortly before midnight and when the tactical team tried to enter, it discovered barricades had been set up.

Four people inside refused to come out for negotiators, so police used tear gas to flush out a 25-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl.

The tactical team then forced its way in and arrested two men, both 27.

Police say the woman and teen, who were released from custody, are being treated as witnesses or possibly victims.

One of the men arrested is a suspect in an earlier car theft from the same home where the take-down occurred.

Police say all four people suffered minor injuries, but no officers were hurt.

Police had asked the pubic to stay away from the home while officers were making arrests and not to post police movements on social media.

“The RCMP thanks the public for their co-operation in staying clear,” Const. Sean O’Keefe said in a statement. “Public safety is our priority.”

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)



