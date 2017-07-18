Winnipeg Police Officer Arrested

Winnipeg police have arrested one of their own for allegedly pointing a gun at a fellow officer.

The arrest comes after a criminal investigation by the Winnipeg Police Service Professional Standards regarding incidents between two on-duty officers that happened in 2016.

The investigation has resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old male officer with fifteen years of service.

The officer has been charged with two counts of pointing a firearm and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The officer was released on a promise to appear in court and is currently on administrative leave.

–Staff

Comments

comments