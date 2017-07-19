ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

The Canadian Press » Canadian Food Inspection Agency Expands Yogurt Recall to Yoplait and Liberte

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Expands Yogurt Recall to Yoplait and Liberte

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Expands Yogurt Recall to Yoplait and Liberte

in The Canadian Press0 Comments

By The Canadian Press

Yogurt Recall
Four yogurt products, including Yoplait Minigo, have been recalled due to concerns some may contain pieces of plastic. (YOPLAIT.CA)

OTTAWA – The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has added the Yoplait Minigo and Liberte brands of yogurt to a recall over concerns that pieces of plastic may be in the product.

The national recall of General Mills Canada Corp. products include some batches of Yoplait Minigo strawberry and raspberry yogurt in 90-gram containers, as well as Liberte Greek yogurt in raspberry and coconut flavours in the 120-gram size.

The recall follows a similar one by Ultima Foods in June over concerns about the potential of plastic pieces in seven Iogo yogurt products.

The Iogo recall included six 93-millilitre Iogo Nano packs of strawberry, raspberry, vanilla and banana drinkable yogurt and one-litre Iogo smoothie protein packs with mango, strawberry-raspberry and strawberry flavours.

CP - The Canadian Press


Comments

comments

MENU