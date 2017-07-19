Two Charged After Police Stumble Across Weapons Haul

WINNIPEG — Two people are in police custody after a tactical support team supervisor came across a man handling a rifle in the 500 block of Spence Street on Tuesday evening.

Police say the officer spotted the man at around 9 p.m. at the rear of a vehicle.

Police seized a number of weapons from the same vehicle including two SKS rifles, a .30-30 Winchester rifle and three air guns.

Billy James Skerratt, 36 of Winnipeg, and Jessie Lynn McKay, 47 of Winnipeg, face numerous firearm-related offences. McKay has also been charged with possession of a codeine.

