‘Brew at the Zoo’ Celebrating Manitoba’s Craft Beer Industry

WINNIPEG — Animals aren’t the only ones who play when the sun sets at Assiniboine Park Zoo.

A new event this fall will have adults flocking to Assiniboine Park Zoo to celebrate Manitoba’s growing craft beer industry.

Brew at the Zoo is a chance to sample suds from local craft breweries, enjoy live music from The Proud Sons and nosh on food truck grub.

“There has been significant growth in the craft beer industry and this event will be a great way for people to experience what our local breweries and others have to offer,” said Laura Cabak with Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

“The zoo is a great place for after-hours events and I have no doubt that this one will be a fun experience for everyone.”

The event on Friday, September 15 is in partnership with the Manitoba Brewing Association and will see proceeds support the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

Tickets go on sale August 3 at 9 a.m. for $39.95 plus GST, or $59.95 for early event entry and complimentary food.

Brew at the Zoo runs from 7-10 p.m.

