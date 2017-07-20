U.S. Metallica Fan Who Lost Car in Toronto After Concert Says It Has Been Found

By The Canadian Press

</p> <p>TORONTO – An American teenager who lost his car in Toronto last weekend after forgetting where he parked it says the vehicle has been found with the help of a stranger.</p> <p>Gavin Strickland, who is from Syracuse, says he drove to the city by himself to attend Metallica’s sold-out concert on Sunday.</p> <p><span id="more-132373"></span></p> <p>He says he parked his blue-green Nissan Versa sedan on the first floor of an indoor parking garage that was an $8 cab ride away from the concert venue.</p> <p>But after the concert, he says he couldn’t recall where the garage was.</p> <p>After a long search, Strickland’s parents took to Craigslist to ask Toronto to help their “doofy son.”</p> <p>They say a woman found the car late Wednesday night in the TD Bank Tower in downtown Toronto.</p> <p>The teen’s father, Eric Strickland, says the woman is his hero, adding that he has sent her a $100 reward and made a donation in her name to a charity of her choice.</p> <p><img src="https://i2.wp.com/cdn.chrisd.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/cp-logo.gif?resize=175%2C20" alt="CP - The Canadian Press" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-94635" data-recalc-dims="1" />

