Two Winnipeg Men Charged with Child Porn Offences

Two Winnipeg men have been charged in separate incidents involving uploading and sharing child pornography online.

Police arrested Matthieu Gauthier, 32, on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation surrounding child sexual abuse imagery than had been uploading from a chat room.

A search warrant was executed at a north St. Boniface home on July 11, where numerous electronic devices were seized, including from a vehicle.

Gauthier has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Meanwhile, Matthew Adam MacNeil, 29, faces similar charges after an investigation dating back to February 2017.

Police learned the suspect allegedly exchanged child pornography images via email in March 2013, while also uploading additional images in February and April of 2016.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in the Inkster area on March 7, 2017, where a computer was seized. Police say the data turned up close to 2,000 images and videos of children involved in various sex acts with other children and adults.

MacNeil faces two counts of accessing child pornography, possession of child pornography and two counts of distributing the material.

Both men remain in custody.

— Staff

