Road Closures in Effect for Winnipeg Fringe Festival

Winnipeg Fringe Theatre FestivalWith the Winnipeg Fringe Festival now underway, motorists should take note of a few road closures in effect beginning this weekend.

King Street between Bannatyne Avenue and William Avenue will be completely closed to all vehicles from 6 p.m. on Friday, July 21 until 6 a.m. on Monday, July 24.

The same streets will be closed again from 6 p.m. on Friday, July 28 until 6 a.m. on Monday, July 31.

Pedestrian access will be maintained. Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes during these times.

The Winnipeg Fringe Festival is on now until July 30.

