Canadian Rock Musician Kenny Shields Dies

Canadian rock legend and Streetheart frontman Kenny Shields has died.

The musician “passed away quietly and peacefully” on Friday at the St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg, according to bandmate Jeff Neill.

“Our thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at the St. B for all the dignity and comfort that they provided for Kenny and his family throughout this difficult time,” Neill wrote on Facebook.

Shields had his wife, Elena, his daughter, Julia, and sister, Sharlene, by his side at the time of his passing.

Streetheart planned to play a farewell concert at the Winnipeg Classic RockFest next month as a tribute to Shields. Organizers say that event is still moving forward on August 29 as scheduled.

— Staff / The Canadian Press

Comments

comments