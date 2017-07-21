ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Winnipeg Airport Given 72-Hour Strike Notice by Union

Winnipeg Airport
Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport (THEHUBWINNIPEG.COM)

Travellers could be in for a headache at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport if workers decide to strike.

The Union of Canadian Transportation Employees (UCTE) has given Winnipeg Airports Authority a 72-hour strike notice.

The airport says it continues to mediate with the UCTE in hopes of avoiding a labour disruption.

WAA says union positions at the airport have increased since the new terminal opened in October 2011.

Contingency plans are in place to avoid any significant disruption to operations to travellers, the airport says.

