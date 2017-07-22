Steinbach Man Charged with Fraud, Drug Possession

ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Winnipeg Police CrestWinnipeg police have laid several charges against a Steinbach man after stopping him for appearing suspicious on a bicycle with a female.

Officers in the area of St. Anne’s Road and Bishop Grandin Boulevard came across the pair at around 4:30 a.m. Friday. The man originally gave a false name, but was later identified as having an outstanding warrant.

Police found a small quantity of methamphetamine on the man, along with break-in instruments. He was also allegedly carrying stolen identity documents, financial cards and was riding a stolen bicycle.

Officers were led to the 700 block of St. Mary’s Road, where a truck that had been stolen on July 13 was recovered. The vehicle was also bearing a stolen out-of-province licence plate from the 1st 100 block of Alpine Avenue.

Eric Wesley Allan, 29, faces numerous stolen property and drug charges. The suspect was also ticketed for riding a bicycle on a sidewalk.

He remains in custody.

— Staff


