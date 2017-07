Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is back in the fold for the 2017-18 season.

The hockey club has inked the 24-year-old to a one-year contract valued at $2,250,000.

Hellebuyck appeared in a career-high 56 games for the Jets last season, going 26-19-4 with a 2.89 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and four shutouts.

Hellebuyck was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round (130th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.

