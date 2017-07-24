Pair Charged After Random Robberies, Assaults in South Winnipeg

Two people have been arrested and charged after three separate robberies and assaults in south Winnipeg on Saturday night.

The crime spree began at around 10:55 p.m. when a 25-year-old woman was confronted at a restaurant in the 2700 block of Pembina Highway. Police say she was assaulted without provocation by an unknown woman. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Approximately five minutes later, a 16-year-old boy riding his bike in the area of Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Street was knocked to the ground and assaulted. The suspects fled with his bicycle and personal property. The victim was treated for minor injuries in hospital.

At around 11:15 p.m., a 16-year-old girl was knocked to the ground and assaulted. She had her phone stolen and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

As police were responding to the area at around 11:45 p.m., a woman in her 40s was confronted by the suspects at a store in the 2100 block of Pembina Highway. They demanded her cell phone, but were thwarted when officers arrived.

Tonisha Shylene Favel, 21, and Matthew John Delorme, 23, both of Winnipeg, face three counts of robbery charges. Favel also faces an assault charge.

Both suspects remain in custody.

— Staff

Comments

comments