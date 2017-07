A Winnipeg police officer shot a man on Monday following a brief traffic pursuit.

It happened at around 11 a.m. in the 200 block of La Verendrye Street in St. Boniface.

Const. Rob Carver says officers initially responded to the call of a man with a gun.

No officers were hurt during the ordeal. The condition of the suspect isn’t yet known.

Manitoba’s Independent Investigations Unit will lead the investigation.

— Staff

