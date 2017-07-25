Road Closures for the 2017 Canada Summer Games

With thousands of athletes and visitors descending on Winnipeg in the coming days for the 2017 Canada Summer Games, traffic volumes are expected to peak in the city. Several street closures are in effect for planned events, such as the Torch Relay on Wednesday.

From 6 a.m. until 3 p.m., northbound Edmonton Street from Portage Avenue to Graham Avenue will be closed to traffic.

Friday, July 28:

· 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. southbound Carlton Street from Portage Avenue to York Avenue will be closed.

· 6 p.m. until midnight southbound Carlton Street from Portage Avenue to St. Mary Avenue will be closed.

· 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. northbound and southbound Memorial Boulevard from St. Mary Avenue to Broadway will be closed.

Saturday, August 5 until Saturday, August 12, Churchill Drive from Hay Street to Eccles Street will be closed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained and motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes during these times.

