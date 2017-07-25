NewLeaf No More: Flair Airlines Renames Discount Travel Company

Winnipeg-based NewLeaf Travel Company is now officially Flair Airlines.

The renaming of the short-lived brand comes on the one-year anniversary when NewLeaf and Kelowna-based Flair launched their first Canadian flights.

“We are starting a new chapter in the airline industry. Today we celebrate a significant milestone of successfully reaching our 1-year mark, and we are excited to now move forward with a new brand that better reflects who we are as one unified company,” said Chris Lapointe vice-president, commercial operations, Flair Airlines.

NewLeaf was plagued with bad publicity and never really attracted the consumer attention the company had hoped. With a botched launched in 2016, a temporary suspension of flights out of Winnipeg due to low demand, and a travel alert at the hands of the Consumers’ Association of Canada, NewLeaf had an uphill battle in making a mark on the travel industry.

Flair Airlines, which was already providing the planes and crews for NewLeaf flights, bought the company’s assets in June. Former NewLeaf CEO Jim Young departed the company in May.

Flair has flown 320,000 passengers and completed more than 2,600 flights throughout Canada in the last year.

The company says anyone who has a flight booked will not experience any disruption of service and the current schedule will continue to be operated as planned.

As of Tuesday, the Flair Airlines website was still being transitioned over to eliminate remaining elements of the NewLeaf logo and colours.

