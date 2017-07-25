Job Fair to Fill Roles at New Hilton Garden Inn Near Outlet Mall

WINNIPEG — A new hotel going up at the site of Outlet Collection Winnipeg is hiring a few good men and women.

Hilton Garden Inn Winnipeg South is a new four-star property at 555 Sterling Lyon Parkway adjacent to the busy outlet mall that opened up in the spring.

Hilton is hiring for all entry-level positions, which include front desk agents, bartenders, servers for restaurant and lounge, cooks, banquet staff, housekeepers, shuttle vehicle drivers, and retail clerks for the Tux Beer Market.

A job fair this weekend will seek to fill some of those vacant roles.

Applicants can bring their resume to guest services at Outlet Collection Winnipeg on Friday, July 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, July 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Construction on the six-storey, 127-room hotel is expected to be completed by late summer.

Comments

comments