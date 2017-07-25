ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Job Fair to Fill Roles at New Hilton Garden Inn Near Outlet Mall

Job Fair to Fill Roles at New Hilton Garden Inn Near Outlet Mall

Job Fair to Fill Roles at New Hilton Garden Inn Near Outlet Mall

in News0 Comments

Hilton Garden Inn Winnipeg South
An artist’s rendering of the future Hilton Garden Inn Winnipeg South at the Seasons of Tuxedo site. (MCKIM COMMUNICATIONS GROUP)

WINNIPEG — A new hotel going up at the site of Outlet Collection Winnipeg is hiring a few good men and women.

Hilton Garden Inn Winnipeg South is a new four-star property at 555 Sterling Lyon Parkway adjacent to the busy outlet mall that opened up in the spring.

Hilton is hiring for all entry-level positions, which include front desk agents, bartenders, servers for restaurant and lounge, cooks, banquet staff, housekeepers, shuttle vehicle drivers, and retail clerks for the Tux Beer Market.

A job fair this weekend will seek to fill some of those vacant roles.

Applicants can bring their resume to guest services at Outlet Collection Winnipeg on Friday, July 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, July 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Construction on the six-storey, 127-room hotel is expected to be completed by late summer.


Comments

comments

MENU