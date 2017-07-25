Manitoba’s Municipal Road Projects Receive $12M in Funding

By Brian Schultz

The Manitoba government will spend $12 million on 188 municipal road projects this year.

Targeting 99 municipalities, the province is cost-sharing the funding through a 50/50 partnership with the Association of Manitoba Municipalities through the Municipal Road Improvement Program.

“Investments in our road and transportation infrastructure ensure that both goods and services continue to flow efficiently throughout our province,” said Indigenous and Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke.

The province says projects were evaluated against key outcomes that address increased economic activity, extended asset life, improved public safety, and regional or community impact.

A full list of projects can be found below:

