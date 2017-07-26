Springfield Man Riding ATV Killed in Crash with Pickup Truck

A 32-year-old man was killed Tuesday when the ATV he was riding collided with a pickup truck and trailer carrying beehives.

The rider was travelling in the south ditch of Garven Road at around 10:30 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the road and struck the westbound pickup.

Manitoba RCMP arrived to find the pickup truck in the south ditch and the ATV heavily damaged, but still on the roadway.

The ATV rider was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 27-year-old man driving the pickup received minor injuries.

Both drivers were from the RM of Springfield.

Alcohol is not considered a factor.

— Staff

