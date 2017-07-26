Red River College Repurposes Broken Jets Hockey Sticks for Youth

Hockey sticks that were broken during last season’s Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose games have been brought back to life thanks to Red River College.

Students in RRC’s Aerospace Manufacturing Program repaired the sticks using composite materials after receiving a donation of the broken hardware from True North Sports + Entertainment.

The 18 like-new sticks will be further donated to the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre (WASAC), an organization dedicated to helping Indigenous and inner-city youth build leadership skills through sport and leisure programs.

The sticks will be presented to youth prior to a 10-minute street hockey game at the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre Kids Camp on Thursday.

