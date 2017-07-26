Arrest Made in Death of Missing Manitoba Teen Leah Anderson

Manitoba RCMP have arrested a 23-year-old man in Gods Lake Narrows in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl more than four years ago.

Leah Anderson was killed in Gods Lake Narrows in 2013.

Anderson left her aunt’s house the day she went missing, saying she was going skating with friends at a local rink. Her body was found two days later near a snowmobile trail.

“We put out a plea to the community in the hopes that we’d get to this point,” said S/Sgt Todd Doyle of RCMP Major Crime Services. “This arrest is significant. Investigators have been working since January 6, 2013, to get justice for Leah. She was a young girl with a bright future, which was violently stolen from her. This is far from over, but this is a good day.”

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday. His name isn’t being released until charges have been formally laid.

— Staff

