Artists Shine in the Night at Nuit Blanche Winnipeg

By Sarah Klein

Downtown Winnipeg will be a buzz this fall as artists swarm from dusk ’til dawn at Nuit Blanche.

The one-night arts festival has revealed some of its attractions for Saturday, September 30, allowing you to plan where to be and when.

“Nuit Blanche Winnipeg is a night many of us look forward to all year. It unites us in our celebration and discovery of artists, community, and our city,” said Monica Lowe, co-chair of Nuit Blanche Winnipeg.

Vancouver-based South Korean artist Khan Lee, of Instant Coffee, will be creating a small, shallow lake filled with cones of light right in the heart of the Exchange District. Shadows and light on the water will reveal the movements of the wind in Red, Green and Blue.

Nearby at The Market Lands, audiences will be treated to a huge glow-in-the-dark mural created by Barcelona artists Maria Lopez and Javier de Riba from Reskate Studio.

Nuit Blanche Winnipeg is in its 8th year and is produced by the Winnipeg Arts Council. It remains one of the largest arts festivals in the province and features illuminated sculptures, interactive artworks and one-of-a-kind experiences that showcases local, national and international artists.

A complete artist lineup is available by visiting NuitBlancheWinnipeg.ca.

Comments

comments