Food Musings: BMC Market & Tacqueria

By Kathryne Grisim (@foodmuser)

When you think about tacos, do you imagine a crunchy shell loaded with grated cheese, sour cream, shredded lettuce, etc? Your preference may be exactly that. But, if you travel to Mexico where tacos originate, you would never find a version like the one mentioned above. In Mexico (and I don’t mean at an all inclusive buffet but an authentic Mexican tienda), we order tacos for snacks and light meals when we are on vacation. The tortilla is always made with a corn flour which gives the wrapping a distinctive taste. Typically tortillas are eaten like flat bread to mop up what is on your plate but are also stuffed with a variety of fillings.

Our family prefers shrimp or fish tacos but we also enjoy fillings like shredded chicken, el pastor (pork and pineapple sliced off a spit) and even chorizo sausage. If you are lucky, you may find a convenient spot that will serve three tacos for $5 (U.S.). We consider the discovery of these places a significant one. There is a singular restaurant in Winnipeg where you can find this style of fare. They are called BMC Market — Taqueria at 722 South Osborne Street.

The facade of their building is an electric blue, similar to the vibrant building colours you will find in Mexico.

Upon entering the restaurant, you go directly to the kitchen window where you make your selection and pay for your snack or lunch. They have a taco trio for $5 and another for $7. I ordered the $5 trio itemized above. This is a significant bargain, as we pay the same amount but in US funds in Mexico. Mind you, some little places will also through in a Mexican beer for that price.

There is a cheerful table around the corner from the kitchen.

At BMC Market — Taqueria, the only garnishes you will find will be cilantro and some chopped white onion and this too is genuine fare. There will also be a bit of lime for you to squeeze fresh juice over the tacos and a salsa which can be ordered, mild, medium or hot! Unless you eat spicy Mexican fare on an ongoing basis, I would warn you against the hot as it is very picante! All the fillings I sampled were carefully prepared, void of fat and absolutely delicious.

The BMC Market — Taqueria is open Monday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 12-6 p.m., when they have an all-day menu available. They are wheelchair accessible.

