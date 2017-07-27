Coal and Canary Opening First Storefront in the Exchange

A popular Winnipeg candle company is venturing into new waters with its first storefront in the city’s Exchange District.

Coal and Canary is leveraging CentreVenture’s PUSH Program to open up its first store at 73 Princess Street on August 1.

The three-month trial run will allow the company to test the marketplace on a low-risk basis.

“Winnipeg has always been so supportive and we are excited to connect with our customers in-person on a daily basis,” said Amanda Buhse, co-owner of Coal and Canary.

The company currently has their unique, hand-poured product on the shelf of more than 200 stores internationally, including at Cabela’s.

“We have always talked about getting a storefront and we feel like now is the perfect time to test it out,” added Tom Jansen, co-owner of Coal and Canary. ”This pop-up opens the door for us to host events and workshops that we had ideas for, but not the space to do in the past. We want to change the typical retail experience for our customers.”

Coal and Canary is launching their new summer scent today, Tropic Like It’s Hot, during a pop-up sale at Tutti Frutti (1130 Taylor Avenue) from 5-9 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Rainbow Resource Centre.

